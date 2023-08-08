Mars’ Rotation Mystery: The Red Planet is Spinning Faster Every Day

Scientists have made a puzzling discovery about Mars’ rotation. According to data from NASA’s InSight Mars lander, the planet is spinning faster and each day is gradually shortening. The findings, published in Nature, reveal that Mars’ rotation is accelerating by about 4 milliarcseconds per year, resulting in a fraction of a millisecond shorter Martian day each year.

To track Mars’ spin rate, scientists relied on InSight’s instrument called the Rotation and Interior Structure Experiment (RISE), which consists of a radio transponder and antennas. The acceleration in Mars’ rotation could be attributed to ice accumulating on the polar caps, causing a rise in land mass as the ice melts. This shift in mass is similar to an ice skater pulling their arms in when spinning.

Lead author and RISE’s principal investigator Sebastien Le Maistre at the Royal Observatory of Belgium described the challenge of detecting variations in Mars’ rotation, which are only a few tens of centimeters over the course of a Martian year. It takes a long time and extensive data accumulation to observe these variations.

During the first 900 days on Mars, scientists examined RISE-collected data from InSight. The experiment involved beaming a radio signal to the lander using the Deep Space Network, and RISE would reflect the signal back. By analyzing tiny changes in frequency caused by the Doppler shift, scientists could measure the planet’s rotation speed.

RISE is considered a “historic experiment” by Le Maistre, and he expressed excitement about the future discoveries it may reveal about Mars. Despite the preparations and expectations, the scientists were still surprised along the way. Mars continues to intrigue researchers, and further study is needed to unravel the mysteries of the Red Planet’s rotation.