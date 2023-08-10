Mars is Rotating Faster, InSight Mission Finds

According to a recent study published in the journal Nature, astronomers have discovered that the rotation of Mars is gradually accelerating. Using data collected from NASA’s InSight mission, scientists found that the Red Planet’s spin is increasing at a rate of 4 milliarcseconds per year. This small but measurable change is causing the length of a Martian day to shorten by fractions of a millisecond annually.

Detecting changes in a planet’s rotation can be challenging, but luckily, InSight was able to gather over four years of data before its power ran out. By bouncing radio waves into space and measuring the time it took for them to return, the mission provided valuable insights into Mars’ spin.

The precise cause of this acceleration is not yet fully understood, but researchers have proposed a couple of theories. It’s possible that the accumulation of ice at the poles is affecting the distribution of mass on Mars. Another hypothesis suggests that post-glacial rebound, where landmasses rise after being buried under ice for long periods, may contribute to the gradual shift in rotation.

In addition to studying the planet’s spin, InSight’s data also revealed unprecedented details about Mars’ core. Scientists discovered that the Martian core has a radius of about 1,150 miles, smaller than Earth’s but proportionally larger compared to the overall planet size. They also found variations in density within the core, which cause its molten material to move as Mars rotates.

The study authors emphasize the significance of these findings, referring to it as a “historic experiment.” The discoveries exceeded their expectations and illustrated the value of the InSight mission in unraveling the mysteries of Mars.

Overall, this research provides a better understanding of the dynamics and internal structure of the Red Planet, contributing to our knowledge of Mars’ evolution over time.