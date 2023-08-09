Mars’ Rotation is Speeding Up as Length of Day Shortens

New findings from NASA’s InSight mission reveal that the length of a day on Mars is shortening by three-quarters of a millisecond each year. A Martian day, or “sol,” is currently 24 hours and 37 minutes long, but precise measurements show that the planet’s rotation rate is increasing slightly. Scientists believe this phenomenon is related to the redistribution of Mars’ mass. Similar to an ice skater pulling in their arms to spin faster, the planet’s rotation is affected by changes in its mass distribution. One possible cause of this redistribution is the accumulation of ice on Mars’ polar caps. Another theory suggests that the planet’s surface is slowly rebounding from the weight of past ice ages.

To measure Mars’ rotation rate accurately, the scientists used radio waves. A powerful radio signal was sent from NASA’s Deep Space Network antennas and received by InSight’s RISE instrument, which then reflected the signal back to Earth. The Doppler shift caused by Mars’ spin alters the frequency of the reflected radio waves. By analyzing these shifts, researchers were able to determine Mars’ length of day with incredible precision, measuring variations that are only a few tens of centimeters over the course of its year.

The study, which used data from InSight’s first 900 days on Mars, concluded that the planet’s rotation is speeding up by 0.76 milliseconds per year. This is the most accurate measurement of Mars’ rotation period to date. Additionally, the research shed light on Mars’ interior structure. By tracking changes in the radio data as Mars wobbles on its axis, scientists estimated the size of the planet’s molten core. The data suggested that the core has a diameter of 2,280 miles (3,670 kilometers), but there is the possibility that it could be smaller if the mantle is partially molten.

InSight completed its mission in December 2022, but there is still ample data to analyze, especially from the RISE instrument. These findings, published in the journal Nature, contribute to our understanding of Mars’ rotation and interior composition.