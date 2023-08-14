Mars is Rotating Faster Than Before, NASA’s InSight Data Shows

Data collected by NASA’s InSight lander on Mars indicates that the planet is rotating at a faster rate than in the past. InSight, which is now retired, carried instruments including antennae and a radio transponder known as RISE (Rotation and Interior Structure Experiment). These instruments tracked Mars’ rotation for the first 900 days of the mission.

Astronomers have determined that Mars’ spin is increasing by approximately 4 milliarcseconds per year², shortening the length of a Martian day by a fraction of a millisecond annually. A Martian day already lasts around 40 minutes longer than an Earth day.

The cause of this acceleration is still unclear, but researchers speculate that it may be due to ice accumulation at the Martian poles or the rebounding of landmasses after the melting of ice. Shifting of a planet’s mass can lead to an acceleration in its rotation.

These findings were reported in a study published in the journal Nature based on InSight’s data analysis before the mission ended. Originally planned to last two years, the InSight mission was extended for an additional two years by NASA. However, in December 2022, InSight fell silent as dust prevented its solar panels from receiving sunlight.

InSight was equipped with advanced radio technology, which improved the accuracy of data collection and transmission compared to earlier missions like the Viking landers in the 1970s and Pathfinder in the 1990s. Through the use of the Deep Space Network, signals were sent to InSight’s RISE instrument, which reflected them back to Earth. The frequency changes in these signals allowed researchers to track Mars’ rotation.

In addition to tracking rotation, InSight’s unique measurements confirmed that Mars has a molten metal core. These measurements were used to estimate the size of the core, suggesting a radius of about 1,140 miles (1,835 kilometers). Combining this data with measurements from seismic waves traveling through Mars’ interior, the researchers estimate the core’s radius to be between 1,112 and 1,150 miles (1,790 and 1,850 kilometers).

Although InSight is no longer operational, its four years of data have significantly advanced our understanding of Mars. The mission unveiled secrets about the planet’s interior, and scientists will continue analyzing the data for many years. Bruce Banerdt, InSight’s principal investigator, expressed satisfaction with the latest findings, stating that they were worth the decades of work put into getting a geophysical station like InSight onto Mars.