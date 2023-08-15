Mars Rotation Speed Increasing, InSight Data Shows

Mars is rotating at a faster rate than before, according to data collected by NASA’s InSight lander. InSight used various instruments, including a radio transponder called RISE (Rotation and Interior Structure Experiment), to track Mars’ rotation over the course of 900 days on the planet. Astronomers found that the planet’s spin is increasing by approximately 4 milliarcseconds per year², which results in a slight shortening of a Martian day each year. A Martian day is about 40 minutes longer than an Earth day.

The cause of this increased acceleration is not entirely understood, but scientists speculate it might be due to ice accumulation at the Martian poles or the rise of landmasses after ice cover. Changes in a planet’s mass can lead to an acceleration in its rotation. These findings were based on an analysis of InSight data before the mission ended, and they were published in a study in the journal Nature.

Originally planned for a two-year duration, the InSight mission was extended for another two years. It continued to collect data until December 2022 when its solar panels were blocked by dust. The Deep Space Network was used to transmit signals to RISE on InSight, which then reflected the signals back to Earth. These signals helped researchers track small frequency changes caused by the Doppler shift, which correlated with Mars’ rotation.

In addition to tracking rotation, the InSight mission confirmed the presence of a molten metal core in Mars through previous research. RISE was also used to measure Mars’ wobble, enabling scientists to estimate the size of its core. The data suggested a core radius of about 1,140 miles, which was compared to previous estimates obtained from seismic wave tracking. Combining these measurements, researchers estimate Mars’ core radius to be between 1,112 and 1,150 miles.

Although the InSight mission has concluded, the data it collected has significantly advanced our understanding of Mars. It was the first mission to explore the planet’s interior and will continue to be analyzed by scientists for years to come. Bruce Banerdt, the former principal investigator of InSight, expressed his satisfaction with these latest measurements and the decades of work that went into the mission.