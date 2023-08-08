NASA’s Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Snaps Photo of Perseverance Rover

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter recently captured an image of the Perseverance rover during its 54th flight on August 3. The photo shows Perseverance almost out of frame at the top, taken when Ingenuity was approximately 16 feet above the Martian surface.

Unlike previous missions, this particular flight was not intended for scouting purposes to assist Perseverance’s scientific activities. It lasted only 24 seconds, reached a maximum altitude of 16 feet, and did not cover any lateral distance. The purpose of this short and straightforward hop was to investigate what happened during Ingenuity’s previous flight, which ended unexpectedly.

During the July 22 flight, Ingenuity was supposed to perform several complex maneuvers and last 136 seconds. However, it remained airborne for only 74 seconds before triggering its “flight-contingency program” and landing prematurely. The Ingenuity team had anticipated such scenarios and had included a program called “LAND_NOW” to ensure the helicopter would land immediately if any off-nominal situations were encountered.

Flight 53, which occurred almost three months prior, was Ingenuity’s first flight after being grounded due to communication difficulties caused by rough terrain on the floor of Jezero Crater. The team believes that the triggering of the LAND_NOW program during Flight 53 was likely the result of a discrepancy between Ingenuity’s navigation camera imagery and its inertial measurement unit.

NASA officials stated that the software patch that had resolved the issue during a previous flight was insufficient in handling the situation during Flight 53. Despite this unexpected event, Flight 54 was successful, providing valuable insights for future aircraft missions on other celestial bodies.

Ingenuity and Perseverance landed together on the Martian surface in February 2021. After completing its primary mission as a technology demonstrator, Ingenuity is currently engaged in an extended mission where it conducts reconnaissance tasks for the Perseverance team.

This photo of Perseverance taken by Ingenuity is not the first instance of the rover being captured during scouting work. In a previous flight on April 22, Perseverance was also captured in frame.