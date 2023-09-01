CityLife

Ingenuity Helicopter Completes 56th Flight on Mars

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 1, 2023
Ingenuity, the small helicopter on Mars, has successfully completed its 56th flight, surpassing expectations, according to a statement from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. During the flight, Ingenuity covered a distance of 1,334 feet, equivalent to a little over a quarter of a mile, while flying at a maximum altitude of 39 feet above the Martian surface. The primary objective of this flight was to reposition the helicopter.

Ingenuity, which cost $80 million, made history as the first aircraft to achieve powered and controlled flight on another planet. It accomplished this on April 2021, when it took off from what is now known as the Wright Brothers Airfield on Mars. The initial phase of testing lasted for 30 Martian days, during which Ingenuity performed three successful flights. Afterward, it transitioned into an operational demonstration phase to explore collaboration with future rovers and aerial explorers.

Despite concerns that Ingenuity was destroyed due to harsh temperature conditions on Mars, the helicopter surprised its controllers on June 28 when it “phoned home” through the Perseverance rover. Since then, Ingenuity has continued to fly and map the Martian surface. To date, it has traveled over 42,369 feet, or approximately eight miles, and reached a maximum altitude of nearly 60 feet.

Looking ahead, NASA is focusing on developing more lightweight helicopters that could be used to retrieve Martian samples. These helicopters would assist in collecting samples to be loaded into a rocket-propelled container for eventual transport back to Earth.

Sources: NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab

By Mampho Brescia

