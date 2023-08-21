Lonesome Mars: The Minimum Number of Colonists for a Long-Term Mars Outpost

In a recent study conducted by researchers from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, the question of how many humans would be needed to run a long-term Mars outpost was explored. The team concluded that a minimum of 22 colonists would be required for survival, which is significantly lower than previous estimates of at least 100 colonists.

The researchers found that previous studies made assumptions that didn’t align with reality. It was important to consider the complex nature of human groups and the synergistic outcomes that emerge from them. The team highlighted that human groups exhibit properties of adaptability, emergence, and non-linear dynamics, which need to be accounted for in assessing the number of colonists needed for a Mars outpost.

Additionally, the study emphasized the close relationship between Earth and a Mars habitat, suggesting that a Mars colony would not be completely independent. Sending large numbers of people into space is not cost-effective compared to sending resupply shuttles. The researchers used an agent-based modeling technique to simulate various colonists with different attributes, assigning them responsibilities to maintain a Mars colony.

One interesting finding was that the number of “neurotics” sent to the colony needed to be minimized. It was observed that individuals with neurotic psychology had a higher mortality rate compared to those with other psychological profiles. Once the population of neurotics reached a certain threshold, the settlement population stabilized.

After running five different computer models over a 28-year period, the team determined that a minimum of 22 colonists would be necessary to sustain a viable colony size over the long term. This research highlights the significance of considering social and behavioral aspects in the success and failure of a Mars mission, as they can also impact the economic costs associated with such missions.

Understanding the minimum number of colonists required for a long-term Mars outpost provides valuable insights into the complexities of establishing human presence on a hostile alien planet.