Mars’ Rotation and Core Wobble Revealed by InSight Lander

Data collected by NASA’s InSight Lander on Mars has provided insights into the planet’s peculiar behavior. Scientists recently announced that Mars’ rotation appears to be increasing while its core causes a wobble.

A press release from NASA revealed the results, which were published in a Nature paper by a team led by Sébastien Le Maistre from the Royal Observatory of Belgium. Using data from the InSight Lander’s Rotation and Interior Structure Experiment (RISE), the researchers found that Mars’ days are getting shorter as its rotation accelerates. Over the course of a Martian year, the rotation increases by 4 milliarcseconds per year. The cause of this acceleration is still unknown.

RISE also provided information about Mars’ inner geology. The team determined that Mars has a molten metal core at its center, which causes the planet to wobble as it spins. By comparing RISE readings to data from InSight’s onboard seismometer, the researchers estimated that the molten core has a radius somewhere between 1,112 and 1,150 miles (1,789 and 1,850 kilometers).

InSight has been instrumental in providing NASA with valuable geophysical data about Mars. During its mission, InSight recorded over 1,000 “marsquakes” and detected the largest marsquake in May 2022, with a magnitude of 5. Additionally, InSight detected the energy of meteoroids impacting Mars’ surface, resembling a “bloop” sound.

This groundbreaking experiment has allowed scientists to study Mars in unprecedented detail, including the first direct observations of another planet’s core. According to Le Maistre, there is still much more to learn from the data collected by RISE, and further discoveries about Mars are anticipated.