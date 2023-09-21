The Importance of Studying Past Climates: Insights into Future Environmental Responses

Elevated atmospheric CO2 concentrations have led to significant changes in the Earth’s climate, making it crucial to study past climates and climate transitions to gain insight into future environmental responses. A recent paper in Reviews of Geophysics explores the characteristics and climate evolution during the Late Pliocene and the Pliocene-Pleistocene transition, aiming to identify regions that may be vulnerable or resilient to future climate forcings.

Studying past climates is important because it allows us to understand when, how, and why climate changes occur. By looking at past climates, we can investigate global, regional, and local scales of climate change, and gain a better understanding of the impacts of different causes, such as changes in greenhouse gases or variations in solar energy. It also allows us to identify parts of the climate system that are sensitive to change and regions or systems that are more resilient, including the oceans, ice sheets, and ecosystems.

The Pliocene Epoch, which occurred 2.7 to 5.3 million years ago, was characterized by a warmer climate than the pre-industrial era. Global temperatures were 2-3 °C higher than pre-industrial levels, with particularly high temperatures in the polar regions and a more restricted sea ice cover. The Pliocene also saw smaller Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets and a shift in vegetation zones towards the poles. Changes in ocean gateways, such as the opening of the Panama gateway and the closing of the Bering Straits, influenced ocean circulation during this time.

Two important periods within the Pliocene are the mid-Piacenzian warm period (mPWP) and the intensification of Northern Hemisphere Glaciation (iNHG). The mPWP, which occurred about 3 million years ago, was a sustained interval of warmth with similar atmospheric CO2 concentrations to today. Following the mPWP, the climate began to cool, leading to the development and expansion of ice sheets across the northern hemisphere. This transition, known as iNHG, took place between 3 and 2.5 million years ago.

Understanding the Pliocene-Pleistocene transition is crucial because it provides insights into the mechanisms driving large-scale climate transitions. By comparing the mean and amplitude of climate change during the mPWP and iNHG, researchers can identify the parts of the climate system that influenced stability and resilience, particularly the land ice sheets. This knowledge is valuable for predicting future climate scenarios, such as extensive ice sheet melting due to global warming, and understanding the potential reactions of ocean and atmosphere circulation to these changes.

To answer questions about past climates, researchers rely on paleoclimate proxies, which are indicators extracted from sediment cores raised from the seafloor. In this study, data sets of proxies for sea surface temperature and global ice volume recorded in seafloor sediment cores were collected. Bayesian statistics-based algorithms were used to determine climate shift timings, and comparisons with climate models were made.

Overall, studying past climates provides valuable insights into future environmental responses and helps us prepare for potential climate changes. Understanding the characteristics and transitions of past climates allows us to identify vulnerable regions and systems and make informed predictions about future climate scenarios.

