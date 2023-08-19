CityLife

The Antarctic Strawberry Feather Star: A Terrifying Discovery in the Deep Sea

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 19, 2023
Scientists conducting research in the Antarctic have made a terrifying discovery – a species they have named the Antarctic strawberry feather star. This creature bears a striking resemblance to a facehugger from the Alien franchise, further highlighting the horrifying nature of the sea.

This is not the first time this particular creature has been observed in the cold waters of the Antarctic. Sightings from 2008 to 2017 have confirmed its existence. The researchers chose to name it the Antarctic strawberry feather star due to its uncanny resemblance to a miscolored strawberry, albeit with some distinct differences.

One such difference is the presence of 20 long arms that protrude from the creature’s bulb-like core. These arms bear similarity to those seen on jellyfish and squid. To truly understand the diversity of ocean life, the researchers emphasize the need for more scalable DNA specimens and samples.

The discovery of strange and unknown creatures lurking beneath the ocean’s surface is not uncommon. Our knowledge of the ocean is limited, and researchers continue to uncover new species. From weird blue goop creatures to killer whales attacking boats, the ocean holds mysteries yet to be fully explored.

The Antarctic strawberry feather star serves as a recent revelation of the creepy and weird creatures that inhabit our planet’s oceans. As our understanding grows, so does our awareness of the vast and terrifying world that lies beneath the waves.

