Study Reveals High Vulnerability of US Marine Mammals to Climate Change

A recent study conducted by researchers at NOAA Fisheries has found that 72% of cetacean and pinniped stocks under U.S. jurisdiction are highly vulnerable to the threats posed by climate change. This vulnerability is driven by factors such as rising ocean temperatures and changes in water composition.

Cetaceans include species like whales, dolphins, and porpoises, while pinnipeds consist of “flipper-footed” animals such as seals, sea lions, and walruses. Both groups of marine mammals are experiencing significant impacts due to the rapidly changing climate and its associated effects on their distribution, behavior, and movements.

The study focused on assessing 108 marine mammal stocks in the western North Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea. The researchers utilized 16 climate-related factors to determine the vulnerability of these species to climate change and their ability to adapt to its consequences.

The alarming results of the assessment revealed that 44% of the marine mammal stocks analyzed had a “very high” vulnerability score. This category included baleen whales, medium-sized whales, toothed whales, and dolphins. The main culprits affecting these species were identified as alterations in ocean temperature, acidity, and dissolved oxygen levels, which directly impact their prey availability and habitat conditions.

In addition to these factors, the study also highlighted the less-explored issue of changes in sound absorption and transmission in waters due to fluctuating pH and temperature levels. This has significant implications for marine mammal species that rely on sound, such as echolocation, for activities like communication, hunting, and foraging.

The findings of this study have important implications for the management and conservation of marine mammals in the face of climate change. The researchers believe that this vulnerability assessment can serve as a valuable tool for developing effective management strategies and conservation efforts that address the current and future impacts of climate change on these vulnerable populations. However, they also emphasize the need for further research, with more comprehensive data, to better understand and reduce the impacts of climate change on marine mammals.

Sources:

Study: PLOS ONE

Image: Unsplash