A Rare Meteorite Discovered in Michigan

One of the largest meteorites ever recorded in Michigan remained unidentified for over 80 years until it was discovered by experts. The 10-kilogram (22-pound) space rock had been serving as a doorstop on a local farm, unbeknownst to its significance. In 2018, a geologist named Mona Sirbescu from Central Michigan University examined the rock at the request of David Mazurek, a man from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Surprisingly, it turned out to be a valuable and scientifically significant meteorite.

The meteorite, known as the Edmore meteorite, is composed mostly of iron-nickel alloy with approximately 12 percent nickel content. Mazurek acquired the rock in 1988 when he bought a farm in Edmore. The previous owner of the property showed him the rock, which had been used as a doorstop. The rock had fallen onto their property in the 1930s, creating a crater upon impact. Fascinatingly, Mazurek was told by the previous owner that since the meteorite was part of the property, it would now belong to him.

Mazurek kept the meteorite for 30 years and occasionally let his children bring it to school for show and tell. Eventually, he became aware of the value and commercial market for meteorites and decided to have it evaluated. Meteorites are rare and valuable due to their scientific importance, leading to high price tags in the market. Mazurek sold the Edmore meteorite to Michigan State University’s Abrams Planetarium for $75,000. As a gesture of gratitude, he donated 10 percent of the sale to the earth and atmospheric sciences department at CMU.

This unique discovery highlights the unexpected nature of meteorite encounters and the potential value they hold. It also demonstrates the importance of scientific investigation and identification in understanding the origins and composition of these extraterrestrial objects.