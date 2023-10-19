Mystery Light and Bang Heard in Melbourne’s North Leaves Experts Searching for Answers

Residents in Melbourne’s north were bewildered by a bright flash of orange light followed by a loud blast that occurred just before 9pm on Wednesday. Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media, capturing the moment when a Doreen resident witnessed the phenomenon while retrieving something from his car. Intrigued by the sound, he ventured onto the street to investigate its source.

According to Sean Scanlon, a resident of Doreen, the noise was unlike anything he had ever heard. “This shook the ground and it got every neighbor out of their home,” he told 7NEWS. The blast was not restricted to Doreen alone, as residents in Mernda, South Morang, Balwyn, Diamond Creek, and Doncaster also reported hearing a loud bang.

Authorities and experts in the space sector have been left puzzled by the event, as no meteorite activity was detected in the area. Geoscience Australia recorded no earthquake activity, and electricity company AusNet found no evidence of explosions or damage. The Victorian government confirmed that there were no unauthorized detonations at the nearby quarry or any ongoing roadworks.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Victoria. In August, a similar ball of light accompanied by a loud boom was observed in the skies. The space agency later determined that it was most likely debris from a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

The cause of the recent mystery light and bang in Melbourne’s north remains unknown, leaving experts and residents eagerly searching for answers. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident to determine its origin and nature.

