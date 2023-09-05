Milestone Achieved in Upgrading the Large Hadron Collider

The Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has reached a significant milestone in the upgrade of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the most powerful particle accelerator in the world. The team has successfully transformed over 2220 km of wire into cables for the next generation of focusing magnets at the LHC, marking an important step in the HL-LHC Accelerator Upgrade Project.

These high-tech superconducting cables will be used to create the strongest focusing magnets ever installed in an accelerator. By condensing particle beams right before they collide in the detectors, these magnets will significantly increase the number of collisions in the LHC, generating more data. This increase in data will allow scientists to search for rare and undiscovered phenomena, investigate the origin of mass, and explore the nature of dark matter and dark energy.

The cables are made from niobium-tin, a superconductor that offers extraordinary magnetic properties. Each cable is a single, continuous piece consisting of 40 individual strands of wire wrapped around a stainless-steel core. The process of creating the cables required meticulous attention to detail, as even a single wire crossing over another along the entire length of the cable would render it useless.

The Accelerator Upgrade Project is a collaborative effort between Berkeley Lab, Brookhaven National Laboratory, the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at Florida State University, and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. The magnets produced from these cables will be assembled into quadrupoles at Berkeley Lab, then further tested and shipped to CERN, where they will be installed during a future shutdown of the LHC.

The HL-LHC will be able to produce significantly more proton collisions per second compared to the current LHC, leading to an increase in the production of Higgs bosons. The upgraded collider will help researchers gain a deeper understanding of the fundamental processes in our universe.

Sources:

Berkeley Lab: https://newscenter.lbl.gov/2021/09/17/htc-superconducting-cable-winding-milestone-lhc/

How technicians turn superconducting wire into cables for LHC magnets, Berkeley Lab: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHHLT3NnXxk