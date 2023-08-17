Controlling quantum materials with light is of fundamental and technological importance. Recent studies have shown that by utilizing the strong coupling of light and matter in optical cavities, some of the most defining features of these materials can be modified.

A new study focuses on the magneto-optical properties of a van der Waals magnet called CrSBr. This material supports strong coupling of photons and excitons, even without external cavity mirrors. In this study, it is found that emergent light-matter hybrids called polaritons substantially increase the spectral bandwidth of correlations between the magnetic, electronic, and optical properties of the material. This enables highly tunable optical responses to applied magnetic fields and magnons.

The results of this study highlight the importance of exciton-photon self-hybridization in van der Waals magnets and motivate novel directions for the manipulation of quantum material properties through strong light-matter coupling.

By controlling quantum materials with light, researchers can unlock new possibilities for the development of advanced technologies. This research opens up avenues for the design and engineering of quantum materials with enhanced optical properties. It also paves the way for the development of new devices that leverage the strong coupling of light and matter.

Controlling quantum materials with light has the potential to revolutionize fields such as quantum computing, telecommunications, and energy harvesting. With further research and advancements in this area, we can expect exciting developments in the field of quantum materials and their applications.