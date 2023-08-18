Astronomers Discover Highly Unusual Star with Powerful Magnetic Field

Astronomers have discovered a highly unusual star with the most powerful magnetic field ever found in a massive star. This star may become one of the most magnetic objects in the Universe, known as a magnetar. The finding marks the discovery of a new type of astronomical object called a massive magnetic helium star, shedding light on the origin of magnetars.

Neutron stars are the remnants left behind after a massive star explodes in a supernova. Some of these neutron stars, known as magnetars, have the strongest magnetic fields of any object in the Universe. However, how magnetars form and produce such colossal magnetic fields remains a mystery.

The new observations by a team of astronomers, including NOIRLab’s André-Nicolas Chené, may provide insight into this mystery. They have identified a new type of astronomical object—a massive magnetic helium star—using various telescopes around the globe, including the Canada-France-Hawai’i Telescope. This star, known as HD 45166, is a variant of a Wolf-Rayet star and may be the precursor of a magnetar.

HD 45166 has remained mostly unknown despite scrutiny from astronomers for over a century. Only basic facts were known about the star, such as its helium-rich composition, slightly larger than our Sun, and being part of a binary system. In the new study, the researchers discovered that HD 45166 has a phenomenally powerful magnetic field, the most powerful ever found in a massive star.

The researchers speculate that HD 45166 was likely created by the merger of a pair of intermediate-mass stars, unlike other helium stars that evolve from a red supergiant. In a few million years, HD 45166 will explode as a supernova, resulting in the formation of a magnetar with an even stronger magnetic field.

This discovery raises questions about the origin of magnetars and how many of them come from similar systems. Further research and observations will be needed to understand the future of HD 45166 and the origins of magnetars.