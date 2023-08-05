John Guzzetta Returns with a High-Flying Puzzle

This is a clever themeless puzzle that provides a satisfying challenge. Constructed by John Guzzetta, who has been creating puzzles for The New York Times for over a decade, this puzzle is filled with funny moments that make it a joy to solve. Guzzetta has previously created puzzles for every day of the week, with a focus on Friday and Saturday grids.

Some of the tricky clues in this puzzle include “Expert with a temper?” for SWORDSMITH, which is a pun that refers to the physical properties of metal. Another standout clue is “Adoration of the Kardashians, e.g.” for HAGIOLATRY, which is a combination of “hagiography” and “idolatry.”

The puzzle also features a debut entry, “One aboard the Tiangong space station,” which is the TAIKONAUT. There is also a trivia clue that asks for an “Eatery with a 1950s vibe,” which turns out to be a RETRO DINER.

Other interesting entries include “Group members who are the most tech-savvy” for ALPHA NERDS and “Big screens?” for TAX AUDITS. The puzzle also surprises with the answer to “Everglades predator,” which is not the expected alligator but rather the EGRET.

Guzzetta notes that this puzzle started with the idea of a SWORDSMITH and developed as the corner came together. While he would have liked to include more long answers, he was satisfied with the interlocking nature of the grid and aimed to keep it free from unnecessary fill. Cultural references like TAIKONAUT may add an extra layer of interest for solvers on a Saturday.

Overall, this high-flying puzzle by John Guzzetta is sure to entertain and challenge solvers with its clever clues and satisfying solve.