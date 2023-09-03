The Timeless Impact of Luther Vandross and Samara Joy’s Timeless Music

Music has a way of transcending time and leaving a lasting impact on listeners. One artist who exemplified this was Luther Vandross. Best known for his soulful rendition of “A House is Not a Home,” Vandross’s music has become legendary. Despite his undeniable talent, his name often goes unrecognized alongside other great artists. In a recent podcast episode, host Brittany Luse explores Vandross’s impact with Craig Seymour, author of “Luther: The Life and Longing of Luther Vandross.”

Vandross was not only an incredible singer but also a trailblazer who paved the way for many popular artists we know today. His sound has influenced a range of artists, from Jazmine Sullivan to Beyoncé. Vandross’s music continues to inspire and resonate with audiences, even when they may not realize it’s a Luther Vandross cover.

Another artist carrying the torch of timeless music is Grammy award-winning jazz singer Samara Joy. Joy’s album, “Linger Awhile,” showcases her ability to create music that sounds as if it could have been recorded in any era. On the same episode, Brittany Luse sits down with Joy to discuss her music and the art of creating something that stands the test of time.

Music that transcends time requires a unique talent and a willingness to push boundaries. Luther Vandross and Samara Joy both embody these qualities, and their contributions to the music industry cannot be overstated. Despite the lack of recognition compared to other great artists, their impact remains profound.

As music continues to evolve and new artists emerge, it’s essential to recognize those who have paved the way. Luther Vandross and Samara Joy are just two examples of musicians who have left an indelible mark on the industry. Their ability to create music that feels timeless is a testament to their skill and artistry.