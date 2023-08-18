If all Goes According to Plan, New Missions to the Moon’s South Pole Could Pave the Way for Lunar Exploration and Habitation

If successful, the upcoming missions by Russia and India to the moon’s south pole could mark a significant scientific achievement. These landings would not only represent a first for these countries but also set the stage for future moon missions by other nations such as the U.S. and China. Human crewed missions to the moon could soon follow, leading to the establishment of lunar bases with profound implications for both Earth and space.

The lunar south pole has become the focal point of the next space race. Unlike the competition between the U.S. and the Soviet Union in the 1960s, this race for the south pole has practical, scientific, geopolitical, and astropolitical motivations. Although the U.S. is not directly involved in the current missions, they will inspire and drive future exploration and habitation efforts on the moon. This could potentially lead to a choice between competition and collaboration among the world’s space-faring countries.

Russia has a rich history of lunar exploration. The Luna-2 spacecraft first reached the moon’s surface in 1959, followed by the Luna-9 which achieved the world’s first successful lunar landing in 1966. Russia’s previous uncrewed mission, Luna-24, concluded in 1976. Now, Russia’s latest lander, Luna-25, launched on August 11, 2021. It aims to beat India’s moon-bound spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, which launched in July and has a target landing date of August 23. Both missions aim to land on the moon’s challenging south pole, which is known for its difficult and dangerous terrain.

One of the main objectives of these missions is to search for water ice at the moon’s south pole. Previous observations from spacecraft such as NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and India’s Chandrayaan-1 have indicated the presence of vast amounts of water ice, potentially hidden in the permanently shadowed regions of the pole. Confirmation of this ice and further exploration could unlock possibilities for long-term lunar habitation. Water can be converted into oxygen and rocket fuel, making it a crucial resource for future astronauts and for enabling travel beyond the moon.

These missions hold geopolitical significance as well. Russia, through its space agency Roscosmos, has expressed intentions to collaborate with China in the construction of a lunar base after completing its current lunar missions. China, not an International Space Station partner, has been seen as a potential ally as Russia looks to move away from its partnership with the U.S. While the lunar base program’s participation of other countries is yet to be confirmed, it is possible that the prospect of a Russia-China partnership may prompt the U.S. to accelerate its plans for a lunar base on the south pole.

India, despite not being recognized as a space superpower, has made significant strides in space exploration. The success of its Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008 and the Mars Orbiter Mission in 2014 have established India as a noteworthy player in space. If Chandrayaan-3 successfully touches down on the moon’s south pole, India will become the fourth country to achieve this feat. While it is unclear who India’s space allies may be in the future, the country’s contributions to space exploration should not be underestimated.

In conclusion, the upcoming missions to the moon’s south pole by Russia and India hold great promise. Their success could pave the way for future lunar exploration and habitation. These missions are not only scientifically significant but also have geopolitical implications that could shape the future of space collaboration and competition. Exciting times lie ahead for lunar exploration and for the potential establishment of lunar bases.