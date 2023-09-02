Giant Dinosaur Tracks Uncovered in Texas Amid Extreme Drought

Volunteers in Texas recently discovered new giant dinosaur tracks that are believed to be around 110 million years old. This remarkable find occurred during a summer of record-breaking heat and a severe drought that caused water levels to drop. Paul Baker, the retail manager at Dinosaur Valley State Park, described it as an amazing sight, stating that he had never seen so many dinosaur tracks before. The drought allowed volunteers to uncover tracks that were previously hidden under gravel, sand, and dried mud.

Dinosaur Valley State Park, located south of Dallas, is known for its extensive collection of dinosaur tracks imprinted by sauropods and theropods that lived in the area over 100 million years ago. The park is a popular destination for dinosaur enthusiasts and tourists who enjoy fishing, swimming, and kayaking in the Paluxy River. However, as the drought worsened, more of the riverbed was exposed, revealing even more ancient history.

Glen Kuban, who has been studying the Paluxy dinosaur tracks for more than 40 years, considers the discovery a positive outcome of the extreme weather. Kuban and his team are now focusing on cleaning and mapping two large sites in the park to include previously buried tracks. They have identified the newly discovered tracks as belonging to two species: Acrocanthosaurus and Paluxysaurus.

While the drought has allowed researchers to uncover these tracks, it is important to note that the drought itself is a serious issue. The high temperatures and lack of rainfall have devastated the Paluxy River, which was once a beautiful and thriving waterway. Nevertheless, the discovery of these dinosaur tracks adds to the rich paleontological history of the area.

