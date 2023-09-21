The Cosmopolis Watch: A Cosmic Journey on Your Wrist

The newly unveiled Cosmopolis watch from Les Ateliers Louis Moinet is not just a timepiece, but a historic and scientific journey through space and time. This extraordinary watch, awarded the Guinness World Record for the most meteorite inserts in a timepiece, incorporates 12 fragments from 12 different meteorites.

Over the span of 20 years, Jean-Marie Schaller, owner and creative director of Louis Moinet, collected these rare meteorites. Each meteorite has its own unique story, some predating Earth itself. Schaller was fascinated by these celestial fragments, and decided to showcase them in a spectacular watch that serves as a microcosm of the macrocosm.

The dial of the Cosmopolis watch resembles a celestial theater, with the meteorite fragments strategically placed to create a stunning constellation. The center of the dial features the rarest and most captivating stone—a lunar meteorite. Other notable stones include a black chondrite located in the back of the tourbillon cage, and 10 disks of meteorite acting as markers around the dial.

The watch itself is crafted from 18-karat 5N rose gold and measures 40.7mm in diameter. It features a complex flying tourbillon at 6:00, along with hours and minutes. The hand-wound movement of the watch includes a double barrel, providing an impressive 96 hours of power reserve. The barrels are arranged one over the other to deliver energy simultaneously, enabling the longer power reserve.

The meteorites used in the Cosmopolis watch come from various celestial bodies, including the moon, Mars, asteroids, and a meteorite shower in Mexico. These include the rare Lunar meteorite, Dhofar 461, and the Martian meteorite, Dhofar 1674, which has a distinctive green texture. The Allende meteorite from Mexico is particularly notable, being one of the most studied meteorites in history and the oldest rock in the solar system.

Other meteorites in the watch include those found in Algeria, Morocco, Russia, and China. The Jbilet Winselman meteorite from Morocco is of particular interest, as it contains traces of amino acids—a possible sign of life beyond Earth. The Sahara 97093 meteorite stands out due to its micro-diamonds, which formed within exploding stars.

Jean-Marie Schaller describes each meteorite as having its own fascinating story. The Cosmopolis watch is a testament to his dedication in collecting these exceptional fragments over the years. It is a unique timepiece that offers wearers a glimpse into the wonders of the cosmos.

