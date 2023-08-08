Tens of Thousands in Victoria Witness Mysterious Fireball Crossing the Sky

Tens of thousands of people in Victoria, Australia, were left amazed when a mysterious “fireball” streaked across the sky, shaking homes and leaving residents puzzled. The phenomenon occurred just before midnight, with witnesses from Melbourne to the regions reporting the incredible event. Videos uploaded on social media showed a bright object, resembling a shooting star, leaving a trail of blue and silver in its path.

While speculation online ranged from extraterrestrial activity to a potential meteor, astronomer Alan Duffy confirmed that it was most likely a large piece of space junk. He explained that the fireball broke up, and the fragments were visibly burning, indicating that it was something very large, possibly weighing a couple of tonnes. The changing colors of the burning fragments suggested the presence of plastics or metals, making it artificial and classified as space junk.

Duffy further stated that the object was likely the upper stage of a rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere. Reports of large explosions or sonic booms indicated that the fragments reached low altitudes, suggesting they were dense pieces, possibly from a rocket’s engine. However, the exact origin of the object remains a mystery as it was not predicted by scientists.

Space junk of this size is unlikely to pose a significant danger to people, as the chances of debris coming in close proximity to individuals are minimal. Duffy emphasized that it is safe to sit back and enjoy the spectacle. Experts expect that through data analysis, they will be able to determine the object’s trajectory and identify its origins.

Residents took to social media to share their experiences and footage of the event. Some reported feeling their homes shake, while others heard loud booms. The widespread sightings and witnesses will provide valuable data for further investigation.