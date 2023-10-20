The Space Age is Leaving its Mark on Earth’s Atmosphere

A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that the Space Age is having an impact on Earth’s atmosphere. Researchers have found significant amounts of metals in aerosols in the atmosphere, likely from the increasing number of spacecraft and satellite launches and returns. This presence of metal is altering atmospheric chemistry, potentially affecting the ozone layer and climate.

Led by Dan Murphy from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the research team discovered over 20 elements in ratios that match those used in spacecraft alloys. They observed that the mass of certain metals, such as lithium, aluminum, copper, and lead, from spacecraft reentry far exceeded the concentrations of these metals found in natural cosmic dust. Shockingly, almost 10% of large sulfuric acid particles, which help protect and buffer the ozone layer, contained aluminum and other spacecraft metals.

The scientists estimate that by 2030, up to 50,000 more satellites may reach orbit. This means that, in the next few decades, up to half of the stratospheric sulfuric acid particles could contain metals from reentry. The effects of this on the atmosphere, the ozone layer, and life on Earth are still unknown.

Studying the stratosphere is challenging, as it is a region where humans do not live. Only the highest flights enter this region for a short period of time. However, as part of NASA’s Airborne Science Program, the scientists utilize research planes to collect samples of the stratosphere. Instruments are attached to the nose cone to ensure that the air sampled is fresh and undisturbed.

The stratosphere is a stable and seemingly calm layer of the atmosphere. It is also the home of the ozone layer, a crucial component for protecting life on Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation. Over the past few decades, the ozone layer has been under threat, but coordinated global efforts have been made to repair and replenish it.

The increasing number of space launches and returns is responsible for introducing more metals into the stratosphere. As rockets are launched and satellites are deployed, they leave behind a trail of metal particles that have the potential to impact the atmosphere in ways that scientists are still trying to understand.

In conclusion, the study highlights the need for further research to determine the exact consequences of the Space Age on Earth’s atmosphere. The findings suggest that the increasing presence of metals from spacecraft and satellites may have implications for climate, the ozone layer, and the overall habitability of our planet.

