Guillermo Söhnlein’s Ambitious Plan to Colonize Venus

Guillermo Söhnlein, a man with a history of groundbreaking ideas, has set his sights on an extraordinary mission: the colonization of Venus. Despite a tragic incident in the past involving one of his submersibles, Söhnlein remains undeterred in his pursuit of risky ventures. In a recent interview with Insider, he revealed his plan to send 1,000 people to Venus’s atmosphere by 2050.

Söhnlein’s detailed plan for the colonization of Venus can be found on his foundation’s website, Humans2Venus. While some may view this idea as far-fetched, Söhnlein believes it is entirely feasible. After conducting thorough analysis, he concluded that reaching Venus is “very doable.” In fact, he considers the challenge of putting 1 million people on Mars by 2050 to be more ambitious than his Venus mission.

His fascination with making humanity a multiplanet species dates back to his childhood. Söhnlein recalls having a recurring dream of being the commander of the first Martian colony since he was 11 years old. Motivated by this dream, he has dedicated extensive research to the subject throughout his life.

Although Söhnlein is not alone in considering Venus’s atmosphere as a more accessible option for colonization compared to Mars, the question remains: can he convince 1,000 people to join him in this venture? Söhnlein remains optimistic, likening the journey to a month-long caravan trip. He believes that while some may be up for the challenge, others may not be.

While Guillermo Söhnlein’s plan to colonize Venus may appear audacious, his determination and extensive research cannot be overlooked. Although there are still many hurdles to overcome, only time will tell if Söhnlein’s visionary goal becomes a reality.