The Early Universe: A Fog of Hydrogen and the Arrival of the First Galaxies

The universe we live in was not always the clear, transparent space we see today. In its early years, a fog made up of hydrogen atoms obscured the light from the earliest stars and galaxies. This hydrogen fog was burned away by the intense ultraviolet light emitted by the first generations of stars and galaxies, transforming the universe into what it is now.

With the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers have been able to study the stars and galaxies that formed in the immediate aftermath of the Big Bang. Utilizing gravitational lensing and new observations from the Webb telescope, scientists have confirmed the existence of the faintest galaxy known in the early universe. This galaxy, named JD1, is seen as it was when the universe was only 480 million years old.

During the first billion years of the universe’s life, matter and light were bound together in a dense “soup” of fundamental particles. As the universe expanded, it cooled enough for light and matter to separate, forming hydrogen atoms. This led to the appearance of the intergalactic fog, which darkened the universe. This period, known as the cosmic dark ages, ended with the arrival of the first generations of stars and galaxies. Their intense ultraviolet light burned through the hydrogen fog, creating the transparent and beautiful universe we see today.

To understand this epoch of reionization, astronomers study the formation of the first stars and galaxies, their properties, and their ability to produce enough UV light to burn through the hydrogen fog. Finding and confirming the distances to galaxies from this time period is crucial. However, these galaxies appear faint and small due to their extreme distances, requiring powerful infrared telescopes like the Webb to detect them.

JD1 is an example of a typical faint galaxy from this early period. Discovered in 2014 by the Hubble Space Telescope, the Webb telescope was able to confirm its distance and classify it as the faintest galaxy seen in the early universe. By allowing astronomers to study faint galaxies, the Webb telescope opens up new opportunities for understanding the evolution of the early universe.