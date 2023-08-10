Longest Time-Lapse Video of Exoplanet Captured by Northwestern University Astrophysicist

A Northwestern University astrophysicist has created the longest time-lapse video of an exoplanet to date. The footage features Beta Pictoris b, a planet 12 times the mass of Jupiter, orbiting its star in a tilted orbit. The time-lapse condenses 17 years of footage collected between 2003 and 2020 into 10 seconds, showcasing about 75% of one full orbit.

Beta Pictoris b is an enormous planet located about 63 light-years from Earth in the constellation Pictor. It is approximately 10 times the distance between the Earth and the sun from its star. Beta Pictoris is 1.75 times as massive as our sun and 8.7 times more luminous. It is also relatively young, estimated to be 20 to 26 million years old.

According to astrophysicist Jason Wang, Beta Pictoris b was one of the first exoplanets to be discovered and directly imaged due to its size and brightness. It is on the boundary of a planet and a brown dwarf, which are more massive than planets.

Wang began tracking the exoplanet years ago and previously created a time-lapse video that showcased five years of its orbit. For the longer version, Wang enlisted the help of Malachi Noel, a student from New Trier High School. Noel used AI-driven image-processing techniques to analyze archival data from three instruments and fill in gaps using motion interpolation. The result is a continuous video that allows viewers to imagine how the planet would look if observed every day.

The video was put together using adaptive optics to correct image blurring caused by Earth’s atmosphere and specialized instrumentation to suppress the glare of the star. Despite these techniques, the star’s glare is still intense and outshines the exoplanet when it gets too close, so Wang marked those sections with an “x” for clarity.

Wang hopes that these time-lapse videos provide viewers with a better understanding and appreciation for physics and the workings of the universe. By visually showcasing planetary motion, the videos offer a unique perspective on scientific concepts.