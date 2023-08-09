Astounding Time-Lapse Video Shows Massive Exoplanet Orbiting Its Star

A captivating video has been released, showcasing a colossal exoplanet orbiting its star over a period of 17 years. The video condenses this incredible journey into a thrilling 10-second time-lapse. This awe-inspiring piece can now be easily enjoyed on mobile devices.

The time-lapse video is produced using authentic data that depicts Beta Pictoris b, an exoplanet located at a tilted angle relative to its star. The footage represents 75 percent of the exoplanet’s orbit, collected between 2003 and 2020, making it the longest recorded time-lapse of an exoplanet to date.

Astrophysicist Jason Wang, who led the project at Northwestern University, remarked that an additional six years of data are needed to observe a complete orbit. Wang encourages patience in this pursuit.

The presence of a black circle and a star icon in the video serves to suppress any glare from Beta Pictoris. The star’s radiance is so intense that it outshines the exoplanet when they are in close proximity. These moments are visually indicated by an X.

Beta Pictoris b, located in the constellation Pictor approximately 63 light-years from Earth, is a gigantic planet with a mass 12 times that of Jupiter. Its host star, Beta Pictoris, is 1.75 times larger than the Sun, and the exoplanet orbits it at a distance equivalent to ten times the Earth-Sun distance. This exoplanet is relatively young, estimated to be between 20 and 26 million years old. It is also approximately 8.7 times more luminous than our Sun.

Wang initially conducted a five-year time-lapse study of Beta Pictoris b. For the current rendition, he collaborated with Malachi Noel, a high school student participating in Northwestern’s REACH program, which provides students with opportunities in astronomy research. Noel utilized an AI image-processing technique to analyze data on the exoplanet obtained from the Gemini Observatory and the European Southern Observatory. Wang then employed another AI technique known as “motion interpolation” to fill in gaps in the data, resulting in a seamless video that depicts the exoplanet’s continuous orbit.

By smoothing out any jaggedness in the motion, the algorithm enhances the visual experience, offering a glimpse of what the exoplanet would look like if observed daily.

Watching a movie of an event unfolding in space has a different impact than graphs or equations, often making it more tangible. This captivating 10-second video invites viewers to witness a remarkable celestial spectacle.