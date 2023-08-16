Unexpected Change in Atomic Nucleus Shape Challenges Understanding of Nuclear Structure

A recent study led by Timothy Gray from Oak Ridge National Laboratory has uncovered a surprising change in the shape of an atomic nucleus. This discovery could have implications for our understanding of how nuclei are held together, how protons and neutrons interact, and how elements are formed. The research, published in Physical Review Letters, used radioactive beams of excited sodium-32 nuclei to investigate nuclear shapes far from stability.

Typically, atomic nuclei exist in either spherical or deformed shapes. However, the relationship between shapes and energy levels is still not well understood, especially in regions with limited experimental data. Traditional models have often predicted the opposite shapes compared to what is observed in certain exotic radioactive nuclei. Nuclei that were expected to be spherical in their lowest-energy states turned out to be deformed.

One intriguing aspect is that once the ground state of a nucleus becomes deformed, all subsequent excited states also become deformed. This unexpected role reversal occurs when the ratio of neutrons to protons becomes unbalanced. However, no excited spherical states have been found after this reversal.

In a 2022 experiment at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB), Gray’s team discovered a long-lived excited state of radioactive sodium-32 with a lifetime of 24 microseconds. This unusually long lifetime suggests that there may be something unexpected happening. The researchers used the FRIB Decay Station initiator (FDSi), a highly sensitive modular multidetector system, to collect data on the excited state.

The experiment involved 66 participants from multiple universities and national laboratories. The data was collected using detectors that measured gamma-ray emissions, neutron time of flight, and beam implantation. The analysis of gamma-ray spectra revealed the existence of the long-lived excited state of sodium-32.

Two different models can explain the energies and lifetime observed in the experiment. A future experiment using higher beam power will help determine whether the excited state in sodium-32 is spherical or deformed. This upgrade to FRIB will provide more power and enable further investigation into the correlation between gamma-ray emissions, which will shed light on the shape of the excited state.

The results of this study challenge existing nuclear structure models and highlight the need for more experimental data in regions far from stability. Understanding the relationship between nuclear shapes and energy levels is a fundamental question in nuclear physics, and this research brings us closer to finding answers.