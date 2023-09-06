Understanding the Critical Brain Hypothesis with DishBrain

A recent study published in Nature Communications examines the behavior of neurons in response to changing sensory input, providing strong evidence for the critical brain hypothesis. The researchers from Cortical Labs and the University of Melbourne utilized DishBrain, a collection of 800,000 human neural cells learning to play Pong, to support this controversial theory on how the human brain processes information. This hypothesis suggests that complex behaviors are only made possible when neurons are in a finely balanced state called “neural criticality.” In this state, tiny inputs can trigger “avalanches” of brain activity, leading to better task performance.

The results of the study indicate that the DishBrain network reorganizes into a near-critical state when provided with structured information, indicating a relationship between criticality and engagement in a task. However, achieving criticality alone is not enough for neural networks to learn. Learning requires a feedback loop with additional information about the consequences of an action.

The research conducted using DishBrain represents a significant advancement in understanding the critical brain hypothesis. Previous studies lacked experimental evidence to determine whether criticality is a general feature of biological neuronal networks or is related to informational load. These findings demonstrate that critical behavior emerges in neural networks engaged in a task, providing important insights into brain function.

Beyond advancing our understanding of the brain, DishBrain has the potential to contribute to the development of treatments for neurological diseases. The critical dynamics of neurons in DishBrain can serve as biomarkers for diagnosing and treating conditions such as epilepsy and dementia. Additionally, this research may address challenges in brain-computer interfaces that aim to restore lost neurological functions by exploring how control and stimulation strategies interact with neural circuits.

By building living model brains like DishBrain, scientists have the opportunity to experiment with real brain function and investigate the effects of drugs on brain activity. This approach offers a significant improvement over traditional animal models or computer simulations for studying neural processes.

In conclusion, the research conducted with DishBrain supports the critical brain hypothesis, shedding light on the complex behavior of neurons and their response to sensory input. The implications of this study extend to the development of treatments for neurological conditions and the advancement of brain-computer interfaces. With the potential to revolutionize brain science, DishBrain represents a promising avenue for future research in this field.

