The Adaptations of the Rare Moss Takakia to Extreme Environments

A recent study published in the journal Cell has revealed the remarkable adaptations of the moss species Takakia to survive in high-altitude environments, such as the Tibetan Plateau. Led by Prof. Dr. Ralf Reski from the University of Freiburg and Prof. Dr. Yikun He from Capital Normal University in China, the collaborative research effort discovered the genetic characteristics that enable Takakia to withstand frost and high levels of UV radiation.

Takakia is a rare moss species found only on the Tibetan Plateau, known as the “roof of the world” and a hotspot of biodiversity. The study’s findings shed light on how this highly specialized species has evolved over millions of years to thrive in such extreme conditions. The researchers also emphasized the impact of rapid climate change on the natural habitat of Takakia in just a few years.

The moss is buried under snow for most of the year and exposed to intense UV radiation. To survive, Takakia has developed unique adaptations over the last 65 million years. The study identified biological signaling pathways that protect the moss cells from freezing and mutagenic UV radiation. Takakia is significant to researchers because its systematic affiliation was long unclear, combining features of green algae, liverworts, and mosses. It is considered a living fossil, as its morphology has remained unchanged for more than 165 million years, despite its rapidly evolving genome.

The study also identified genetic traits that emerged within the last 50 million years, after the uplift of the Tibetan Plateau. These traits regulate metabolic processes and help the moss accumulate molecules that protect against harmful UV radiation and free radicals. However, the study warns that climate change may pose a threat to Takakia’s continued evolution after 390 million years.

The research provides valuable insights into the adaptations of Takakia and highlights the need to preserve and protect the fragile ecosystems in which it thrives.