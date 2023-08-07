Liftoff of Falcon 9 with 22 Starlink Internet Satellites

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This marks the Space Coast’s 40th launch of the year. The liftoff took place at 10:41 p.m. EDT.

The Falcon 9 rocket will fly along a southeastern trajectory and land on the Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. The post-launch timeline includes key events such as the moment of peak mechanical stress on the rocket (Max Q) and the separation of the first and second stages.

The launch window for the mission opened at 8:22 p.m. EDT, however, due to anticipated weather conditions, liftoff was targeted for 9:50 p.m. EDT. SpaceX later adjusted the liftoff time to 10:41 p.m. EDT. The launch director verified “go” for propellant load, and fueling of the Falcon 9 rocket began.

The weather conditions around the Cape improved, and SpaceX proceeded with the countdown. The countdown proceeded as planned, and the liftoff took place successfully.

This Falcon 9 launch is part of SpaceX’s ongoing effort to develop its Starlink satellite constellation. The goal of this constellation is to provide global broadband coverage from space, especially in areas where internet access is limited or unavailable.

SpaceX has several more launches scheduled in the coming weeks as they continue to deploy Starlink satellites and expand their network coverage. The company’s commitment to space exploration and satellite internet technology is driving innovation in the industry and revolutionizing connectivity around the world.