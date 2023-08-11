SpaceX to Launch Falcon 9 Rocket and Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink internet satellites from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The scheduled liftoff is at 1:17 a.m. EDT on Friday, August 11.

After liftoff, the Falcon 9 rocket will fly along a southeastern trajectory and then land on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX has adjusted the targeted liftoff time to 1:17 a.m. EDT after considering the weather conditions. This is the only opportunity to launch tonight, with a backup opportunity available at 9:30 p.m. EDT should it be necessary.

The pre-launch timeline includes several milestones to look out for. These include the verification of go for propellant load by the SpaceX Launch Director, the loading of RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene), and the loading of liquid oxygen (LOX) for both the first and second stages of the Falcon 9 rocket.

At T-minus 7 minutes, the Falcon 9 rocket will begin engine chill before launch. At T-minus 1 minute, the command flight computer will begin final prelaunch checks, and propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure will begin. At T-minus 3 seconds, the engine ignition sequence will start, and at T-minus 0 seconds, the Falcon 9 rocket will liftoff.

For live updates on the launch, please visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

