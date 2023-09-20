SpaceX to Attempt Record-Breaking 17th Flight with Falcon 9 Booster

SpaceX is set to push the boundaries of booster reusability with the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket using a first stage booster that will be making its 17th flight. The mission, known as Starlink 6-17, is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral’s pad 40 at 10:47 p.m. EDT.

The booster in question, serial number 1060, will be making history by completing its 17th flight. SpaceX achieved a major milestone earlier this year when it certified its fleet of Falcon 9 first-stage boosters for up to 20 flights, and this launch will bring it one step closer to that goal.

Originally flown in June 2020 to deploy the GPS 3-3 satellite for the U.S. Space Force, this booster has since been used for various missions, including the Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34, and Transporter-6 missions, as well as delivering 11 Starlink payloads.

However, the launch is facing weather-related challenges. Space Force meteorologists are monitoring a weather front near Florida’s space coast, along with a storm brewing offshore in the Atlantic. The forecast predicts a 60 percent chance of acceptable weather for launch, with the main concern being a violation of the cumulus cloud rule. If the launch is delayed by a day, conditions may worsen with only a 30 percent chance of acceptable weather.

This mission will also mark the 20th launch of the V2 mini Starlink satellites, which offer larger size and four times the bandwidth compared to previous versions. Originally, the full-sized V2 Starlink satellites were intended to be launched using SpaceX’s Starship vehicle. However, the delayed debut of Starship prompted SpaceX to create a condensed version of the satellites to be launched on Falcon 9.

In conclusion, SpaceX is poised to make history by attempting a record-breaking 17th flight with its Falcon 9 booster. This achievement highlights the company’s commitment to reusability in space exploration and lays the groundwork for future missions using its fully-reusable Starship vehicle.

Definitions:

– Booster reusability: The ability to reuse the first stage booster of a rocket for multiple launches.

– Falcon 9: SpaceX’s two-stage orbital launch vehicle capable of delivering payloads to orbit.

– Starlink: SpaceX’s satellite internet constellation designed to provide global broadband coverage.

