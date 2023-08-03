Falcon 9 to Launch Intelsat’s Galaxy 37 Satellite

SpaceX has rescheduled the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Galaxy 37 communications satellite for Intelsat. The new launch time is set for 12:45 a.m. EDT (0445 UTC) from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This mission will mark the 52nd orbital launch for SpaceX in 2022. The Falcon 9 booster being used, labeled as 1077, is making its sixth flight since its initial launch in October 2022. It previously carried a Crew Dragon to the International Space Station. After liftoff, the booster will land on the drone ship known as ‘Just Read the Instructions’ approximately eight and a half minutes later.

The Galaxy 37 satellite, weighing five metric tonnes, is contained within the Falcon 9’s payload fairing. It is equipped with four deployable antenna reflectors for C-band and Ku-band transmissions. The satellite will provide television and telecommunication services to networks in North America, including the U.S. Government. The Ku-band payload is a joint venture between Intelsat and JSAT International. The satellite was built by Maxar and will be the final addition to Intelsat’s Galaxy fleet of satellites.

Once deployed into space, the Falcon 9’s upper stage will position the Galaxy 37 spacecraft into a supersynchronous transfer orbit. This orbit will allow for the conservation of the satellite’s onboard fuel, which will be used to circularize and lower its orbit. The upper stage will utilize its remaining propellant supplies to ensure the satellite reaches the optimal orbit before separation, which is expected to occur approximately 32 minutes after launch.

Following the launch, the satellite will undergo approximately three weeks of maneuvers to position itself in a geostationary orbit around 35,500 kilometers above the equator. Initial testing will take place over Hawaii at approximately 148 degrees west, and then the satellite will gradually drift to its operational position at 127 degrees west, west of Seattle. Galaxy 37 is slated to enter service in early October and is expected to remain operational for at least 18 years.

Image: SpaceX.

