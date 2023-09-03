SpaceX Prepares for Record-Breaking 62nd Launch of the Year

SpaceX is gearing up for its 62nd orbital launch this year, which is set to be a record-breaking achievement for the company. The previous record, set in 2022, was 61 launches. The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 21 Starlink satellites, is scheduled to liftoff from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:56 p.m. EDT.

Since the beginning of this year, SpaceX has averaged an orbital rocket launch every four days, with nine Falcon 9 launches taking place in August alone. If the company successfully completes 62 launches in a single calendar year, it will be the highest number ever achieved by a commercial launch company.

Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and CEO, expressed his ambitious goals for the future, stating, “Aiming for 10 Falcon flights in a month by the end of this year, then 12 per month next year.”

The upcoming launch will carry 21 V2 mini satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink internet service. After clearing the launch pad, the Falcon 9 will follow a trajectory towards an orbit inclined at 43 degrees to the equator. The first stage booster, tailnumber B1077, will make its 10th mission and attempt a landing on the drone ship ‘Just Read the Instructions’ stationed in the Atlantic.

To place the satellites into the required circular orbit, the second stage will perform two burns. Separation of the 21 Starlinks is expected to occur approximately one hour and five minutes after launch.

These particular satellites are part of the next-generation Starlink models, which are larger and boast four times the bandwidth of previous versions. Initially, the plan was to launch the full-sized V2 Starlink satellites using SpaceX’s Starship vehicle. However, due to delays in the Starship program, SpaceX developed a condensed version of the satellites, enabling them to be launched using the Falcon 9.

SpaceX has already launched a total of 5,027 Starlink satellites into orbit, as reported by Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. The company’s Starlink internet service has also garnered over 1.5 million subscribers since its announcement in May and is available in more than 60 countries.

Sources:

– Spaceflight Now

– Jonathan McDowell, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics