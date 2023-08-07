SpaceX Plans to Launch More Starlink Satellites, Aims to Break Launch Pad Record

SpaceX is preparing to launch 22 additional second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch, originally scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT, was pushed back to 10:41 p.m. EDT due to a delayed rocket setup. SpaceX hopes to break the record for the shortest turnaround between launches from the same pad. If the launch proceeds as planned, it will be three days, 21 hours, and 41 minutes since the previous launch from pad 40. The previous record, set less than two weeks ago, was 4 days, 3 hours, and 11 minutes.

The weather forecast for the launch period is promising, with a 30 percent chance of acceptable conditions at the start of the launch window, increasing to 80 percent by the end. SpaceX also has two additional launch opportunities available if necessary.

The Falcon 9 rocket will head southeast and target an orbit inclined at 43 degrees to the equator. The booster 1078, on its fourth flight, will attempt to land on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas located in the Atlantic east of the Bahamas. The second stage will perform two burns to place the satellites into the required circular orbit, with separation scheduled to occur about one hour and five minutes after launch.

These upcoming satellites are part of the V2 mini version of Starlink, which features increased bandwidth compared to previous models. SpaceX had initially planned to launch full-sized V2 Starlink satellites using its Starship vehicle, but the delayed debut of Starship led to the development of the condensed V2 mini satellites for launch using Falcon 9.

According to astronomer Jonathan McDowell, SpaceX has launched a total of 4,881 Starlink satellites to date, with 4,540 currently in orbit. In May, SpaceX announced that it had more than 1.5 million subscribers to its Starlink internet service, which is available in over 60 countries.