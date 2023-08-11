SpaceX Delays Launch of Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX has postponed the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 second-generation Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral. The liftoff is now scheduled for early Friday morning at 12:27 a.m. EDT. The first stage booster, B1069, will be making its ninth flight, with previous missions including Cargo Dragon CRS-24, Eutelsat Hotbird 13F, OneWeb 1, and SES-18/SES-19, along with four Starlink deployment flights. The booster’s most recent mission was on June 23, 2023, for the Starlink 5-12 mission.

Once launched from Space Launch Complex 40, the Falcon 9 will travel southeast, targeting an orbit inclined at 43 degrees to the equator. The first stage booster will separate from the second stage approximately two and a half minutes into the flight and will attempt a landing on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic east of the Bahamas. The booster had previously flown missions such as Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and Starlink 4-4, with its last launch taking place 37 days ago.

To place the satellites into the required circular orbit, two burns of the second stage are necessary. Separation of the 22 satellites will occur around one hour and five minutes after the launch.

These satellites are part of the V2 mini series, which are larger and have four times the bandwidth of the previous models. Originally, SpaceX planned to launch full-sized V2 Starlink satellites using its Starship vehicle, but due to a delay in Starship’s debut, they opted to create a condensed version of the satellites to launch them using Falcon 9.

In early May, SpaceX announced that it had garnered over 1.5 million subscribers for its Starlink internet service, which is available in more than 60 countries.