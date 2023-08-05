Liquid Metal Shows Promise as an Antimicrobial Agent

Scientists from Flinders University, the University of Sydney, and North Carolina State University have developed a potential solution to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Antimicrobial resistance is a growing concern as certain antibiotics become less effective against “superbugs.” The researchers have developed a metallic coating treatment using gallium liquid metal (GaLM) particles, which have shown improved biocompatibility and low toxicity to cells. This treatment could be applied to bandages, medical devices, and drug nanoparticles to resist and kill bacteria.

GaLM is highly promising as an antimicrobial agent due to its liquid state. It can be easily combined with other components to create more efficient antimicrobial metals. In addition, GaLM can be administered orally or intravenously, making it compatible with human cells. The material’s antimicrobial performance can be activated by external stimuli such as light, magnetic fields, and heat. This makes GaLM nanoparticles a potential solution that outperforms conventional antimicrobial mono-metallic nanoparticles and may lead to the development of next-generation antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory metal-based agents.

The research in metal-based antimicrobial strategies is expanding to combat the escalating threats of AMR. AMR leads to untreatable infections, resulting in morbidity and mortality. Current strategies that rely on synthetic antibiotics are increasingly failing, and there is a need for new approaches. Phage therapy, immunotherapy, CRISPR-Cas technology, and antibiotic combination therapy are among the other research methods being explored.

The study also highlights the tunable features of GaLMs when combined with other elements. These liquid metal particles can transform their configurations in response to external stimuli, which is advantageous for drug release and improving efficiency. GaLMs have been found to be benign for human tissue while retaining potent antimicrobial activity. The antimicrobial properties of GaLMs extend beyond prokaryotes, such as bacteria and cyanobacteria, and they also offer anti-inflammatory properties.

This research offers a promising solution in the fight against AMR. By exploring the potential of liquid metal as an antimicrobial agent, scientists hope to develop more effective treatments and combat the rise of resistant pathogens.