An Informational-Semiotic Approach to Understanding the Genetic Code

Linguists have drawn comparisons between the genetic code and language, viewing nucleotides as letters and introducing the concept of “a semiotic nucleotide” that allows for the distinction of codons. This approach sees DNA’s biochemical characteristics as informational ones. Researchers have published their findings in the journal Biosystems, exploring the dual nature of the genetic code, which contains both biochemical properties and a semiotic or semantic dimension. They draw analogies between the genetic code and text, noting that genes carry a program of organism development, similar to texts written according to certain rules.

The researchers shift the perspective of nucleotides from biological molecules to information carriers. They describe genetic processes in terms of operations with text: reading, transcription, translation, proofreading, and editing. They also highlight the fact that the same nucleotide in DNA can have different values in genetic information processing depending on its position.

To understand which amino acid is needed, ribosomes read nucleotides three by three, choosing a particular amino acid for each codon. In some cases, the third position in a codon can be occupied by any nucleotide without affecting the resulting amino acid. This phenomenon, known as wobbling, emphasizes the meaning of the nucleotide combination within triplets.

Instead of comparing nucleotides to letters, the researchers propose correlating them with phonemes, the distinctive features of language sounds. They suggest that the minimal units of the genetic code are these distinctive features, which vary in significance depending on their position within a codon. Each nucleotide has two distinctive features: the number of hydrogen bonds and carbon rings. However, the relevance of these features can change in the third position of a codon.

The researchers argue that taking an informational-semiotic approach allows for a greater understanding of the genetic code. They propose that the primary function of a nucleotide is to separate one codon from another, and the distinguishing between codons is a secondary function.

Overall, this research highlights the complexity of the genetic code and the role of information processing in understanding its functions.

Source: Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University and Institute of Scientific Information on Social Sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences.