Dinosaur-Era Fish Found with Giant Shell Stuck Inside Body

A fish from the dinosaur era has been discovered to have died after ingesting a giant shell, according to researchers. The fish, known as Pachycormus macropterus, had an ammonite lodged inside its body when it died. The fossil, which was found in southwest Germany and stored in a museum drawer since 1977, is the first of its kind to be discovered with an intact, large ammonite inside.

Scientists speculate that the fish may have choked to death on the shell or that the shell tore its stomach as it swallowed. The fish, measuring about 3 feet long, likely mistook the 4-inch-wide ammonite shell for food or accidentally swallowed it while eating around it.

The discovery sheds light on the marine ecosystem during the Jurassic period, around 180 million years ago. During this time, southwest Germany was covered by a warm, shallow sea that was home to diverse marine wildlife, including giant creatures like ichthyosaurs and plesiosaurs. Amongst the larger animals, there were also smaller marine organisms like Pachycormus macropterus.

Researchers believe that the Pachycormus fish mostly consumed soft foods like squids. However, the presence of the ammonite shell suggests that this particular individual deviated from its usual diet.

The careful examination of the specimen revealed that parts of the fish were on top of the ammonite, while other parts were below it. This indicates that the shell was inside the fish when it died. It is also notable that the aragonite, a mineral that makes up the ammonite shell, is well-preserved. Aragonite is known to break down easily in fossils, making its preservation in this case quite rare. Scientists believe that the fish’s stomach may have protected the shell and prevented its complete deterioration.

The discovery not only provides insight into the eating habits and demise of this ancient fish but also helps researchers reconstruct the Jurassic marine ecosystem. By understanding how these long-extinct creatures lived and died, scientists can obtain a clearer picture of the ancient world in which they thrived.