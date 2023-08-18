CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Trapping Light Inside a Magnetic Material Leads to Enhanced Interactions With Magnets

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 18, 2023
Trapping Light Inside a Magnetic Material Leads to Enhanced Interactions With Magnets

Researchers have discovered a way to combine magnets and light by trapping light within a unique magnetic material. The material is a layered magnetic semiconductor made of chromium, sulfur, and bromine, categorized as a magnetic van der Waals material. These materials are a type of two-dimensional metamaterial that possesses properties not found in naturally occurring materials.

The researchers were particularly interested in the material’s ability to create excitons, quasiparticles that form between an electron and an electron hole. These excitons behave like particles and interact with other particles and light. The scientists focused on the excitons’ strong interactions with light. When light is shone on the material, it becomes trapped without any external interactions, resulting in the material becoming ten times more magnetic.

Lead author Dr. Florian Dirnberger explains that since the light bounces back and forth inside the magnet, interactions are greatly enhanced. The material exhibits a significant magneto-optic response, with the near-infrared reflection of light changing when an external magnetic field is applied.

The combination of light and magnetism is not common in technology. Most approaches involve a mix of electric and magnetic approaches or optical-electric methods. However, this discovery shows that light and magnets can coexist effectively if a special material that can respond appropriately is used.

The researchers envision potential technological applications stemming from the strong interaction between magnetism and light. They believe that magnetic lasers could be developed, and previous concepts of optically controlled magnetic memory may be reconsidered.

The study detailing this research was published in the journal Nature.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

Leveraging a Single Regression Model to Measure Age in Mammalian Tissues

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Asteroid Impact: The Deniliquin Structure Could Be Earth’s Largest Impact Crater

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

The Neolithic Era in North Africa: A Blend of Cultures and Genetic Interactions

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

The Apple Watch’s Cardio Fitness Feature Alerts User to Potential Health Problems

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Google Plans to Launch AI Life Advice Tool and Personal Life Coach

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

How Laser Processing is Revolutionizing the US Technology Industry

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Trapping Light Inside a Magnetic Material Leads to Enhanced Interactions With Magnets

Aug 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments