Trapping Light Inside a Magnetic Material Leads to Enhanced Interactions With Magnets

Researchers have discovered a way to combine magnets and light by trapping light within a unique magnetic material. The material is a layered magnetic semiconductor made of chromium, sulfur, and bromine, categorized as a magnetic van der Waals material. These materials are a type of two-dimensional metamaterial that possesses properties not found in naturally occurring materials.

The researchers were particularly interested in the material’s ability to create excitons, quasiparticles that form between an electron and an electron hole. These excitons behave like particles and interact with other particles and light. The scientists focused on the excitons’ strong interactions with light. When light is shone on the material, it becomes trapped without any external interactions, resulting in the material becoming ten times more magnetic.

Lead author Dr. Florian Dirnberger explains that since the light bounces back and forth inside the magnet, interactions are greatly enhanced. The material exhibits a significant magneto-optic response, with the near-infrared reflection of light changing when an external magnetic field is applied.

The combination of light and magnetism is not common in technology. Most approaches involve a mix of electric and magnetic approaches or optical-electric methods. However, this discovery shows that light and magnets can coexist effectively if a special material that can respond appropriately is used.

The researchers envision potential technological applications stemming from the strong interaction between magnetism and light. They believe that magnetic lasers could be developed, and previous concepts of optically controlled magnetic memory may be reconsidered.

The study detailing this research was published in the journal Nature.