LIFE RCN Workshop: Nitrogen Cycling Across Planetary Scales

The first workshop under the LIFE RCN (Life Intelligence from Extrasolar Research Coordination Network) is set to take place, focusing on nitrogen cycling across planetary scales. Nitrogen is an essential element for life as we know it, and understanding its cycle can provide valuable insights into the search for life beyond Earth. The workshop aims to bring together experts from various scientific fields, including planetary scientists, geologists, biologists, and astronomers, to discuss the nitrogen cycle and its implications for astrobiology.

One of the key questions to be addressed during the workshop is the role of nitrogen in determining the habitability of different environments. Nitrogen is often a limiting factor for life, and understanding its distribution and availability on other planetary bodies can help identify potential habitats for life. The workshop will specifically focus on nitrogen cycling in different contexts, such as icy moons, Mars (both modern and ancient), and exoplanets that share similarities with Earth.

By fostering interdisciplinary collaborations, the workshop seeks to shape future space missions and astrobiology research. The insights gained from studying nitrogen cycling across planetary scales can provide valuable guidance for the design and execution of missions aimed at searching for life beyond our planet. Experts from various scientific backgrounds will contribute their knowledge and expertise to define key questions that should drive research in the field.

Registration for the workshop is open, and experts interested in nitrogen cycling and astrobiology are encouraged to participate. The workshop will take place in October 2023, and the deadline for registration is October 11th, 2023. By bringing together experts from different fields, the workshop aims to strengthen our understanding of the nitrogen cycle and its role in the search for life across the universe.

Definitions:

– Nitrogen cycle: The biogeochemical cycle that describes the transformation and circulation of nitrogen in various forms in the environment.

– Astrobiology: The study of the origin, evolution, and distribution of life in the universe.

