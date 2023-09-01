America’s Rapid Adoption of LED Lighting and the Growing Problem of Light Pollution

LED lighting has been widely adopted in the United States due to its energy efficiency and cost savings. However, this rapid switch to LEDs is contributing to a growing problem – light pollution. Light pollution refers to the excessive artificial light that causes the sky to glow and obscures the light of the stars. According to new research published in the journal Science, the night sky is getting 10% brighter every year.

The proliferation of cheaper, cleaner, and brighter LED lighting is a major driver of this light pollution. Stephen Hummel, the dark skies senior outreach coordinator at the University of Texas’ McDonald Observatory, states that the bright white LEDs commonly used exacerbate the problem. A light pollution map of the United States reveals that the issue is pervasive, with the eastern half of the country almost entirely affected. Even suburban and rural areas experience a degradation of the night sky view.

The consequences of light pollution extend beyond hindering stargazing. It can disrupt our sleep cycles, potentially leading to health problems such as certain cancers and heart issues. Light pollution also plays a significant role in the decline of insect populations, as they rely on darkness to navigate. Additionally, hundreds of millions of birds die each year when they collide with brightly lit buildings.

To protect the night sky, efforts are being made to implement better lighting practices. The McDonald Observatory has played a crucial role in organizing the Greater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve in West Texas and northern Mexico. This reserve covers 15,000 square miles and involves partnerships with parks, communities, and local groups. These partners have committed to using amber-colored streetlights that do not scatter light upward and installing covers to direct light downward. The city of Alpine, located within the reserve, has passed an ordinance regulating outdoor lighting and provides support to homeowners to cover the costs of adopting dark sky friendly lighting.

The American Lighting Association has recognized the extent of the light pollution problem and acknowledges the need for solutions. Many lighting manufacturers now produce shielded outdoor light fixtures that direct light away from the sky. Efforts to reduce light pollution have shown positive results, with a 20% reduction seen in nighttime light pollution within the Greater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve since 2020.

Both small communities and large cities are taking action to address light pollution. Big cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and Phoenix are swapping out overly bright streetlights for dark sky friendly alternatives. Awareness is key in addressing light pollution, and according to Hummel, it is a reversible problem that can be solved immediately. With the right measures in place, such as the use of shielded fixtures and directing light downward, the impact of light pollution can be reduced and the beauty of the night sky restored.

Sources:

– Science journal article

– Interview with Stephen Hummel, dark skies senior outreach coordinator at the University of Texas’ McDonald Observatory