Sep 29, 2023
Final Supermoon of 2023 Set to Illuminate the Night Sky

The last supermoon of 2023 is set to grace the night sky on Friday night, offering a magnificent sight for stargazers. Known as a supermoon, this celestial phenomenon occurs when the moon is closest to Earth, resulting in a 30% increase in brightness compared to its farthest point. As a result, it becomes the biggest and brightest full moon visible to the naked eye.

Astronomy Ireland has encouraged people to venture outside and witness this awe-inspiring event, assuring that the spectacle will still be visible on Saturday, albeit to a slightly lesser degree. David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland Magazine, explains that this year’s harvest moon is also the 4th and final supermoon of 2023, making it a unique and exciting occurrence for astronomy enthusiasts.

The ideal time to observe the supermoon is during moonrise, which coincides with the setting of the sun. This is when the moon illusion is at its strongest, creating an optical effect that makes the moon appear even larger to the human eye. Coinciding the moonrise with various architectural structures, natural landscapes, or even with loved ones can create breathtaking and creative photographs.

Astronomy Ireland magazine has requested individuals to contribute their photos or written observations for publication in a special review of the event. The organization hopes that people from all across the country will send in their best images to be featured in the upcoming supermoon issue.

In Ireland, the best time to view the moon is on Friday from 7:18 pm. On Saturday, the moonrise is scheduled for 7:31 pm. Don’t miss out on this remarkable celestial display – take a moment to appreciate the beauty and wonder of the final supermoon of 2023.

By Gabriel Botha

