Ancient Tree Rings Reveal Evidence of Strongest Solar Storm Ever

A recent study led by Edouard Bard from the Collège de France has uncovered evidence of what could be the most powerful solar radiation storm ever detected. The research team analyzed carbon-14 levels in buried pine trees and verified the source using beryllium-10 isotopes found in Greenland ice cores. These tree rings provide valuable insight into the Sun’s behavior in the distant past.

The spike in carbon-14 levels discovered in the buried pine trees suggests the existence of an unprecedented solar radiation storm. Solar radiation storms are caused by solar flares and coronal mass ejections. Therefore, the intense solar radiation storm indicates the occurrence of the strongest space weather event documented to date.

In addition to this significant find, the researchers also identified another event in their tree-ring data. This event, although not as extreme as the 14,300-year-old spike, lasted for approximately 100 years from 14,000 to 13,900 years ago. The team theorizes that this event represents an extreme minimum in solar activity, similar to the Maunder minimum observed in the 17th century.

The increase in carbon-14 levels during these periods is believed to be the result of a less active solar magnetic field, allowing more high-energy galactic cosmic rays into the solar system. When these cosmic rays interact with Earth’s atmosphere, they cause similar reactions to solar cosmic rays.

This study highlights the importance of using tree-ring data in conjunction with ice cores to gain a better understanding of solar activity throughout history. Although direct instrumental measurements of solar activity have only been available since the 17th century, tree rings and ice cores provide valuable insight into the Sun’s behavior in the more distant past.

