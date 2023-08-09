Ancient DNA Reveals Elaborate Neolithic Family Trees

Archaeologists in France have used ancient DNA to reconstruct two intricate Neolithic family trees that span multiple generations, making them the largest ancestral human record ever reconstructed. The family trees are based on a 6,700-year-old funerary site called Gurgy, located in the Paris Basin region of northern France.

The site was excavated in the mid-2000s, but recent advancements in obtaining and analyzing ancient DNA data allowed researchers to study the genomes of 94 individuals whose remains were recovered from the site. These individuals included children and adults. Neolithic communities first emerged approximately 12,000 years ago in the Near East, and during this time, many human groups transitioned from hunting and gathering to farming. This change in lifestyle led to the establishment of settled communities and extensive burial plots that spanned generations.

The Gurgy site consisted of a single graveyard with no monuments or grave goods. Many of the bones were poorly preserved and corroded, but the researchers were able to extract DNA from 94 of the individuals. By analyzing mitochondrial DNA and Y-chromosome data, as well as age at death and genetic sex, the researchers constructed two family trees. The first tree connected 64 individuals across seven generations, making it the largest known family tree from this period. The second tree consisted of 12 individuals from five generations.

The analysis revealed a patrilineal pattern in which generations were linked through the male line of descendants. It was also observed that women from outside the community were buried at the site, while the men stayed within their community. Inbreeding was not detected, indicating that the system of female movements may have prevented it. Additionally, the community showed a lack of half-siblings, suggesting a monogamous rather than polygamous family structure.

The study provides valuable insights into the social aspects and genealogical relationships of a Neolithic community. The extensive family trees reconstructed from ancient DNA shed light on the interconnectedness and social dynamics of communities during this period.