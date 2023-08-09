New Species of Antarctic Feather Star Discovered

Scientists aboard a research vessel near Antarctica have discovered a new species of Antarctic feather star. The researchers were conducting several research expeditions between 2008 and 2017 in the Southern Ocean, specifically searching for a group of sea animals known as Promachocrinus, or Antarctic feather stars.

Antarctic feather stars are large invertebrate ocean animals that can be found in depths ranging from 65 feet to 6,500 feet underwater. They have a distinctive appearance when swimming and are different from sea stars. During their surveys, the researchers collected eight feather stars with a unique body shape. They have identified these specimens as a new species called Promachocrinus fragarius, or the Antarctic strawberry feather star.

The Antarctic strawberry feather star has a central “strawberry-like” body with 20 branching arms. It can have a range of colors, from purplish to dark reddish. The lower arms of the species appear striped and bumpy, while the upper arms appear feathered and soft. The body shape of the feather star resembles that of a strawberry, which is why the researchers named it after the Latin word for strawberry.

The new species was found throughout the Southern Ocean at depths ranging from 215 feet to 3,840 feet. It was identified based on its body shape and DNA analysis. In addition to the discovery of this new species, the research team also documented several other species of Antarctic feather stars, including three more new species.

This discovery provides valuable insight into the biodiversity of the Southern Ocean and highlights the importance of further research and conservation efforts in this region.