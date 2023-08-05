Oldest Known Swimming Jellyfish discovered in the Burgess Shale

The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) has uncovered the oldest swimming jellyfish in the fossil record, called Burgessomedusa phasmiformis. This discovery sheds light on the diversity of the Cambrian ecosystem and was published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Burgessomedusa is a swimming jellyfish that existed over 500 million years ago. It belongs to the medusozoans, a group of animals that includes present-day creatures like box jellies, hydroids, stalked jellyfish, and true jellyfish. Medusozoans are part of a larger animal group called Cnidaria, which also includes corals and sea anemones.

The Burgessomedusa fossils found at the Burgess Shale are exceptionally well-preserved, allowing researchers to observe internal anatomy and tentacles. Some specimens reach more than 20 centimeters in length, enabling the classification of Burgessomedusa as a medusozoan. These jellyfish would have been capable of free-swimming and capturing sizeable prey with their tentacles.

The discovery of Burgessomedusa is significant because it highlights the complexity of the Cambrian food chain. The Burgess Shale reveals that predation was not limited to large swimming arthropods like Anomalocaris but also included efficient swimming predators like jellyfish.

Previous attempts to identify early jellyfish in the Cambrian fossil record were challenging due to the delicate nature of these animals and their scarcity. Fossilized polyps, the non-swimming form of jellyfish, are known from rocks dating back about 560 million years. However, the origins of free-swimming medusas or jellyfish remain elusive.

This recent discovery adds to our understanding of the evolution of life on Earth, as the Burgess Shale continues to provide valuable insights into different lineages of animals. The fossil sites in the Burgess Shale are managed by Parks Canada and are open to the public for guided hikes to learn more about this important period in Earth’s history.