Sanford Burnham Prebys Recruits First Group of Scientists in Just Seven Months

The La Jolla-based Sanford Burnham Prebys medical research institute has successfully recruited the first six scientists out of a hoped-for 20 new hires. The recruitment drive began after local billionaire T. Denny Sanford donated $70 million to the institute for the purpose of exploring cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. The speed at which the recruitment was achieved is considered unusual by industry standards.

Sanford Burnham Prebys President and CEO, Dr. David Brenner, noted that it typically takes years to hire such a group of scientists. The institute was excited to welcome these talented individuals from top institutions, who bring with them new technologies and expertise. The new hires include experts in cryo-EM imaging technology, the immune system’s relationship to cancer, transcription factors’ function in cardiac cells, computational tools for studying cancer drugs, the interplay between mitochondrial metabolism and tumor microenvironment, and the influence of non-gene molecules on aging.

Brenner believes that this group of scientists will benefit not only the institute but also the wider San Diego community. The interdisciplinary nature of the research at Sanford Burnham Prebys allows for collaboration and the potential to change how biomedical research is approached. The hope is that this collaborative model will extend to other local institutions, enhancing regional cooperation and positioning San Diego as a leading research hub in the country. Brenner also stressed the importance of philanthropic support for multiple institutions in the area. With his extensive experience and connections in the industry, Brenner is well-positioned to foster cooperation among research organizations.

Sanford Burnham Prebys focuses on studying cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegeneration, aging, metabolism, and liver disease. The institute’s mission is to advance biomedical research and find innovative solutions to improve health outcomes.